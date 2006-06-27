New Bowl for Tostitos

The Tostitos brand will get title sponsorship to college football’s inaugural national championship game this January as part of a new, four-year Bowl Championship Series partnership between Frito-Lay and Fox Sports.

The January 8, 2007 title game will be known as the Tostitos BCS National Championship Game as part of the deal, which also extends Tostitos’ naming rights for the Fiesta Bowl through 2010. Tostitos has been the title sponsor of the Fiesta Bowl since 1996.

Fox Sports begins the first season of its BCS coverage this January, also carrying the Allstate Sugar Bowl and FedEx Orange Bowl in 2007. Allstate and then FedEx have title sponsorship to the national championship game in 2008 and 2009.