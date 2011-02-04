New Boss TeesUp Changes At Golf Channel

NBC Sports

wasted little time putting its stamp on the Golf Channel.

In his first week

as the new president of the Golf Channel, Mike McCarley drew on NBCUniversal

personalities and resources, including CNBC and the Weather Channel.

Golf Channel

came under the NBCU umbrella when its owner, Comcast, acquired control of NBCU

on Jan. 28. Over the weekend, the channel began running five-second IDs that

let viewers know "You're watching the Golf Channel, now powered by NBC Sports."

During the network's

five-week-old morning show, The Morning

Drive, a CNBC business report was added.

"The audiences

between CNBC and the Golf Channel are very similar, very affluent, very

influential hard-to-reach C-suite executives," said McCarley, who had been

senior VP for strategic marketing, promotion and communications for NBC Sports.

"CNBC seems to be for work and the Golf Channel for play, so we created CNBC

business breaks."

When a desert

chill delayed the start of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday, the

channel drew on coverage from The Weather Channel, owned by a group led by

NBCU.

"There are

resources available within the new, larger company that we'll deploy when it's

appropriate and when it makes sense for the audience," McCarley said. "We're

never going to stray from the core of the mission, which is to serve the

viewer, the golf fan. But when it makes sense, we'll be able to use the

resources of the overall company to help make it better."

Some NBC

personalities also appeared on Morning

Drive last week, including NFL announcers Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

and Tony Dungy, who talked Super Bowl in addition to their golf games, and Today show host Matt Lauer.

"We wanted to

make a bit of a statement this week, for sure," McCarley said, adding that

before he considered making substantial changes at the network, he'll be

spending time talking to the current staffers who contributed to a

record-setting January.

The network had

15 million total viewers in the month, up 1 million from a year ago. Average

viewership was up 41%.