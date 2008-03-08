'New Amsterdam' Can't Hold on to 'Idol' Audience

Fox won the primetime Nielsen Media Research ratings in the 18-49 demo with a 6.5/16. American Idol dominated (the only news would be if it didn't), but new drama New Amsterdam showed some major slippage.

Inheriting a 9.3 rating/24 share lead-in audience from Idol, New Amsterdam—about a detective fascinated with investigating deaths because he can't die himself—averaged a 4.2/10 in its first half-hour but dropped to a 3.1/7 in its second. Its average for the time period, 3.6/9, was still good enough for second place. ABC was second on the night.