New American Morning Exec Named

Cable News Network has named Kim Bondy senior executive producer for American Morning with Soledad O’Brien and Bill Hemmer and VP of morning programs for CNN U.S.



Bondy takes over March 1, it was announced at a staff meeting Monday by CNN U.S. President Jon Klein.

Prior to the promotion, Bondy served as CNN’s VP of franchise development, based in Atlanta.

She will be based in New York for the American Morning job.

Before joining CNN, Bondy's resume included news director on NBC’s Today show and executive producer of the network’s Weekend Today whenO’Brien anchored the weekend show.