New American Morning Exec Named
By Anne Becker
Cable News Network has named Kim Bondy senior executive producer for American Morning with Soledad O’Brien and Bill Hemmer and VP of morning programs for CNN U.S.
Bondy takes over March 1, it was announced at a staff meeting Monday by CNN U.S. President Jon Klein.
Prior to the promotion, Bondy served as CNN’s VP of franchise development, based in Atlanta.
She will be based in New York for the American Morning job.
Before joining CNN, Bondy's resume included news director on NBC’s Today show and executive producer of the network’s Weekend Today whenO’Brien anchored the weekend show.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.