New Ad Twists From NBC

The Latin language doesn't usually pop up in New York City subway

stations or appear on outdoor wall projections in other big cities. But

“Omnium finis imminet,” a Latin phrase loosely translated as “The end is

near,” is cropping up everywhere—even in cryptic five-second TV messages

that fade in and out. Who is responsible? NBC. The network is in the early

stages of an unusual marketing campaign for Revelations, a tough show to sum up in a 30-second

spot.

Revelations, which premieres April

13, is a six-hour limited series that mixes elements from

The X-Files, The

Omen, Indiana Jones and The Da Vinci

Code.

The series stars Bill Pullman as a brilliant scientist/atheist and

Natascha McElhone as a devoutly religious nun who is convinced that the end of

the world is fast approaching. Together, they get caught in an adventure around

the world, fighting to stave off Armageddon.

“The subject matter is polarizing, but interesting to people at both

ends of the spectrum,” says Vivi Zigler, an SVP with The NBC Agency.

The show's ad blitz began in mid February, when NBC marketing

guerillas wrote the ominous phrase in chalk graffiti along riverbanks, trash

cans, outside buildings and on sidewalks in cities nationwide. They took photos

of their handiwork, then posted those images on the Internet.

NBC won't say how much it is spending on the campaign, but Chief

Marketing Officer John Miller says it is comparable to the budget for a typical

new series. According to industry estimates, that is anywhere from $5 million

to $10 million. Revelations' price tag was

higher than the average drama which costs $2 million an hour to produce.

ADS GETTING NOTICED

Although it is early in the promo cycle, people are noticing. NBC's

viral campaign is strategically akin to ABC's Lost and Desperate

Housewives.

These oblique promos have spawned tens of thousands of Internet

postings, as well as two mentions in The New York

Times. Bloggers posted the photos on hundreds of Web sites,

prompting vigorous debates over their significance.

While many online users suspected that the phrases must be part of a big

marketing campaign, few were able to connect the dots to NBC or

Revelations. On ChristianForums.com, there

has been an extensive discussion on how to translate the text into English.

After a failed attempt to get clues from the company that sells ad space

for the New York subway system, a blogger on DeadProgrammer.com commented,

“This is probably a 'guessing game' ad for the new

War of the Worlds movie or some stupid Sci

Fi Channel movie or series.”

The New York Times weighed in with a

March 5 article about subway ads that mentioned the Latin phrases in passing,

noting they were for Steven Spielberg's upcoming film,

War of the Worlds. (On March 9, the paper

issued a correction, noting that they were for Revelations.)

NBC is hoping the media will start covering the marketing effort after

March 14, when the network ratchets up its intensity. “It will feel like

you're pretty much surrounded in the subway,” says Zigler. “Once people

figure out what 'the end is near' means, they're a little curious,

perhaps a bit alarmed.”

ATTRACTING VIEWERS WHO IGNORE ADS

Ultimately, the carefully orchestrated effort is designed to attract

viewers who usually ignore ads. Traditional spots have become less effective as

they've become more ubiquitous, creating brand clutter in the minds of

consumers, says Jim Chabin, CEO of Promax, a group that advises media companies

on how to market their products. NBC's promotion for Revelations may represent the biggest unbranded

campaign of its type to date, he says.

“People are so overloaded with messages,” says Chabin. “The truth

is that, when you speak to them, you shouldn't even be talking about what you

are selling. You've got to open a dialogue first.”

BUILDING AN AUDIENCE

Here are some key steps in the campaign to promote

Revelations. It kicked off in February, when

NBC started spreading the phrase “Omnium finis imminet.”

MARCH 14:

There will be a dramatic increase in the number of ads on the New York

subway system. They'll provide a little more information than the first

round, adding ambiguous photos from the show to keep the public mentally

engaged.

MARCH 15:

NBC will screen the pilot in New York and nine other cities to audiences

mostly recruited from college campuses, with a heavy concentration of students

interested in theology, philosophy, film and TV.

Promos will go up on NBC.com.

Promos will go up at Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando and

Hollywood.

Regal theatres will start running Revelations clips in ads that run before their

films.

MARCH 21:

Ads will start running in niche magazines, including

Scientific American and

Paranoia—The Conspiracy Reader. They will

also appear on Web sites, such as Belief.net and AintItCool.com.

EARLY APRIL:

The print-ad campaign will expand to mass-market publications like

People and Rolling

Stone. Frequent TV spots will run on NBC, USA, Sci Fi Channel and

Bravo.

APRIL 11:

The series will be advertised prominently on the Yahoo! home page,

inviting people to return to the site on April 13 to watch a six-minute clip

from the pilot.