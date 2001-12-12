New ad-sales group at game net

Game Show Network has poached Michael Sakin from Fox Cable to head up a new

ad-sales group.

Sakin, who most recently was senior VP for FX and Fox Movie Classics ad

sales, is joining Game Show under the same title.

He's charged with building the network's first dedicated, in-house ad sales

division.

Previously, Columbia TriStar Advertising Sales, a division of corporate

parent Sony Pictures, handled Game Show's ad sales.

But since the network crossed the 40 million-subscriber mark, it needs its

own crew, said President and CEO Rich Cronin.

'Now we're growing, we have a story tell and game shows are a great genre

that advertisers are interested in,' he said.

Cronin added Sakin was the ideal hire because he has experience launching

networks and building distribution at Fox Cable.