New Ad Hub For TNT

If you want to flee the ever-increasing reach of the TV marketer, don't take a taxi.

To tout its coverage of the 2006 All Star Game Feb. 19, cable TNT will put promos on the hubcaps of a fleet of 75 taxis in the host city of Houston.

The ad exposures will be weighted, literally, to make sure they remain in the locked and upright position.

Wheels go round, but the ad message doesn't, affixed to the patented nonrotating hub cap employed by Big Wheel and Adfleet.