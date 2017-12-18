Nevins Set To Leave Post As HBO Documentary Head

Sheila Nevins, who headed the documentary unit at HBO for 38 years, said she will step down from her post after Jan. 1.

A formal announcement was expected to be made Monday.

At HBO, Nevins has worked on productions that have won 32 Emmy Awards, 42 Peabody Awards and 26 Academy Awards, according to the Associated Press.

She told The New York Times that she'll be leaving but will continue to work on some leftover projects for HBO.

The 78-year-old said she is also considering a radio show and a book.



