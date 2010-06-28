Nevins Named to Replace Greenblatt at Showtime

Showtime Networks on Monday officially named David Nevins as

president of entertainment. He replaces Robert Greenblatt, who is leaving the network when his contract

expires in July.

Since 2002, Nevins had been president of Imagine Television, where he oversaw

development and production. He also served as executive producer of Imagine's 24 and Friday Night Lights.

"I'm thrilled to welcome a creative executive of the caliber of

David Nevins to our company," said Matt Blank, chairman and CEO of Showtime

Networks, to whom Nevins will report. "David's career has been punctuated

by genre-defining programming at every turn and has the perfect creative

sensibility for Showtime Networks' next exciting chapter."

"Showtime has shown a remarkably consistent ability to develop unique,

signature shows with that rare combination of creative integrity and mass

appeal - and frankly they do the kind of shows I like to watch," said

Nevins. Matt and Bob have done this by creating a nurturing environment where

the best creative talent can thrive."

Before joining Imagine, Nevins was executive VP, programming at Fox

Broadcasting Co. and senior VP, primetime series at NBC.

Greenblatt joined Showtime in July 2003 and provided Showtime with a deep bench

of original shows including Dexter, Weeds, Nurse

Jackie and Californication. The programming was partly

responsible for the network's growth in subscribers and operating profit,

Showtime said in a statement.

"I leave exceedingly proud that Showtime now stands as a vibrant, exciting,

groundbreaking network and I predict it will remain so for many years to

come," Greenblatt said.

"Bob Greenblatt is one of the finest executives in the business and has

developed some of the most extraordinary original programming of the past

decade," said Blank. "His legacy has us grateful and

well-positioned for the company's future."