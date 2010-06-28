Nevins Named to Replace Greenblatt at Showtime
Showtime Networks on Monday officially named David Nevins as
president of entertainment. He replaces Robert Greenblatt, who is leaving the network when his contract
expires in July.
Since 2002, Nevins had been president of Imagine Television, where he oversaw
development and production. He also served as executive producer of Imagine's 24 and Friday Night Lights.
"I'm thrilled to welcome a creative executive of the caliber of
David Nevins to our company," said Matt Blank, chairman and CEO of Showtime
Networks, to whom Nevins will report. "David's career has been punctuated
by genre-defining programming at every turn and has the perfect creative
sensibility for Showtime Networks' next exciting chapter."
"Showtime has shown a remarkably consistent ability to develop unique,
signature shows with that rare combination of creative integrity and mass
appeal - and frankly they do the kind of shows I like to watch," said
Nevins. Matt and Bob have done this by creating a nurturing environment where
the best creative talent can thrive."
Before joining Imagine, Nevins was executive VP, programming at Fox
Broadcasting Co. and senior VP, primetime series at NBC.
Greenblatt joined Showtime in July 2003 and provided Showtime with a deep bench
of original shows including Dexter, Weeds, Nurse
Jackie and Californication. The programming was partly
responsible for the network's growth in subscribers and operating profit,
Showtime said in a statement.
"I leave exceedingly proud that Showtime now stands as a vibrant, exciting,
groundbreaking network and I predict it will remain so for many years to
come," Greenblatt said.
"Bob Greenblatt is one of the finest executives in the business and has
developed some of the most extraordinary original programming of the past
decade," said Blank. "His legacy has us grateful and
well-positioned for the company's future."
