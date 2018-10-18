Nevins Named Chief Creative Officer at CBS

With Les Moonves, its CEO and resident programming genius gone, CBS Corp. has named Showtime boss David Nevins as chief creative officer.

Nevins was also promoted to chairman of Showtime Networks and remains its CEO. He is based in Los Angeles.

The move was announced by Joe Ianniello, who was named CBS’s acting CEO after Moonves left amid sexual harassment allegations.

It is unclear whether Nevins will be a candidate to be CEO of CBS.

Another Showtime executive, Christina Spade, was named executive VP and chief financial officer of CBS Corp. Spade had been executive VP, CFO for Showtime since 2003. She picks up responsibilities previously handled by Ianniello.

In his new role, Nevins will be responsible for oversight of programming, marketing and research for the CBS Television Network’s Entertainment Division, CBS Television Studios, Showtime Networks and CBS All Access. He will also oversee CBS’s interest in The CW.

CBS said Julie McNamara, in charge of CBS All Access; David Stapf, head of the CBS Television Studios; Kelly Kahl, chief of CBS Entertainment; marketing guru George Schweitzer; and head of research Radha Subramanyam will continue in their roles.

“David has a brilliant creative mind and an impressive track record of success at Showtime and in the entertainment industry,” said Ianniello. “He is a forward-thinking leader who has driven programming excellence and subscriber growth for the cable network and its growing over-the-top service. The combination of David working with the outstanding and proven creative leaders we have in place will continue to build our position as a global premium content powerhouse.”

As chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc., Nevins manages the company’s programming, distribution, business development, finance, marketing, creative, digital media, scheduling, research, acquisitions, network operations, home entertainment, business affairs and corporate communications teams, as well as Showtime Sports and Smithsonian Networks. He also works closely with CBS Corp.’s international and domestic distribution groups on the monetization of Showtime’s content around the world.

“We have great strength in the creative leadership across the company’s content divisions, and I am excited to get to work with the talented teams that run CBS’ programming services,” said Nevins. “Together, we are committed to growing our businesses, offering industry-leading shows that are among the most powerful and most loved across broadcast, streaming and premium cable.”