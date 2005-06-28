Nevins Gets NATAS Nod

Veteran documentary executive Sheila Nevins is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

She'll receive the award, the first time NATAS has given its Lifetime nod to a documentarian, at a ceremony Sept. 19 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York, where NATAS will also hand out its news and documentary Emmys.

Nevins is president of HBO Documentary and Family. Before that, she was the pay service’s executive vice president of original programming.

During her HBO tenure, the network has won 37 Emmys for news and documentaries, 25 Peabody awards (one to her personally), and 15 OScars. She was named to Broadcasting & Cable’s Hall of Fame in 2000.

Nevins has also worked for CBS, ABC, and Children’s Television Workshop.

