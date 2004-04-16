Nevin Tops Fox Phoenix

It didn't take long for Fox TV Station Group president Lachlan Murdoch to find a replacement for Kevin Hale at its Phoenix duopoly.

Pat Nevin, VP, director of sales for Fox's KSAZ/KUTP there, has been named VP and general manager of the stations, as well as heading up sales for Regional Sport Net Arizona. He succeeds Hale, who was tapped to run Fox's Los Angeles duopoly as VP and GM, as well as heading sales for Fox's regional sports net there.

Before joining the stations in 2002, Nevin was VP and executive director at Fox Sports Net Northwest.

Fox owns 35 stations in 26 markets.