Neuhoff's KTWT Snags Fox Affiliation in Idaho

Neuhoff Communications' KTWT in Twin Falls, Idaho, will take over the market's Fox affiliation starting July 1. The current Fox affiliate in DMA No. 191 is Intermountain West Communications's KXTF. KXTF has not announced how it will cast itself as of July 1.

KTWT is a low-power station and a CW affiliate. Besides The CW, Neuhoff also has the CBS affiliation in market leader KMVT, along with the local MyNetworkTV station. The CW shifts to KMTV's dot-two channel, while the MyNetworkTV prime will air on KTWT at 11 p.m.

Neuhoff plans to launch Fox "with a solid syndicated lineup and the addition of three local HD newscasts per day," it said in a statement.

The station will be known as Fox 14 and will broadcast in high-definition. "We think it's tremendous that we will have local ownership with deep ties to the community in Twin Falls," said Jon Hookstratten, executive VP of network distribution at Fox. "We are confident that [general manager] Chris Pruitt and the team at Neuhoff Communications will make Fox 14 an outstanding Fox affiliate."

As of July 1, Neuhoff will produce 24½ hours of local news per week in Twin Falls.

"It is a huge thrill for us to welcome the Southern Idaho Fox affiliation to Neuhoff Communications," said Geoffrey Neuhoff, president and CEO. "I believe the addition of Fox's first-rate programming will be a huge plus for our company, viewers and advertisers. Adding Fox to our line-up also deepens our company's commitment to the Magic Valley and for that I am very proud."