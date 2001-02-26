The Networks: What they want, what they need

Remember, you can never plan too early. With only 56 days until 100,000 video professionals descend upon Las Vegas for the annual National Association of Broadcasters convention it's time to start thinking about what it is you wish to accomplish this year. Will you browse? Will you buy? Will you stay home?

This special report, which delves into the wish-lists of some of the broadcast industry's leading technical executives, kicks off our coverage which will make it easier for you to answer those questions.

If the opinions included in this report are any indication of what to expect at this year's show they can be summed up in one word: movement. From a technical standpoint the broadcast industry has been through a tricky couple of years. The movement to digital television was stymied by debates over standards, and constant talk of chickens and eggs. The movement to the Internet began as a stampede and now has many wondering why they were running so hard. And that movement, in turn, left broadcast networks wondering which way they should go.

This year, however, it appears that executives are more comfortable making the decisions that will take their company's businesses into the next phase. There are still plenty of things to be concerned about (as the report shows) but there is also a sense of optimism that roads can be taken without fear of needing to backtrack.

Our next report, to be included in the March 26 issue, will take a look at what the major station groups are hoping to find at NAB. But for now, it's time for the networks to stand front and center.