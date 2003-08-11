Networks split a Sunday
Fox and NBC won the key adult demo races Sunday night, while CBS won
households and total viewers.
Fox -- with Futurama, Banzai, The Simpons, King of
the Hill and Malcolm in the Middle -- won adults 18-49 and 18-34.
NBC -- with Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order:
Criminal Intent and The Restaurant -- won adults 25-54.
CBS, also tops (as usual) among adults 50-plus, aired 60 Minutes,
Without a Trace and the movie For Love of Olivia.
ABC was third across the key categories (ahead of Fox in households and
viewers; ahead of CBS in the key demos) with the movie Angels in the Outfield
and Storm of the Century.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 7.5
million, NBC 7.2 million, ABC 6.3 million and Fox 5.6 million.
Adults 18-49 (rating/share): Fox 2.9/9, NBC 2.6/8, ABC 2.1/7 and CBS
1.5/4.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a
2.2/4 with Gilmore Girls and Charmed.
On Saturday, CBS won households and viewers with 48 Hours, Hack
and TheDistrict, while NBC won the key adult demos with two
episodes each of Just Shoot Me and Dog Eat Dog.
Fox was second in the demos with Cops and America’s MostWanted. ABC was fourth in households and tied for third (with CBS) among
adults 18-49 with the movie Boys and Girls and Dragnet.
On Friday, ABC won households, viewers and adults 18-49 with Funniest
HomeVideos, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and
20/20.
