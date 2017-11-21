Networks Saw 3% Increase in NFL Ad Revenue in October

Despite ratings woes and complaints about players kneeling during the National Anthem, ad revenue from NFL games was up in October, following a similar rise in September.



The networks that air the NFL saw their ad revenue from games increase 3% to $757 million in October, according to research company Standard Media Index.



The increase came despite one fewer game airing during the month. But because one additional primetime Thursday night game on CBS replaced one fewer game on the NFL Network and on Fox, ad revenue was higher.



The average 30-second spot in NFL football cost $482,000, up 7% from a year ago. The average number of spots per game was unchanged from a year ago.



Unit prices were up for Sunday games on CBS, to $429,000 from $386,000 a year ago, but flat at $500,000 for CBS’s Thursday night games. Spots on Fox’s Sunday games were up to $649,000 from $512 a year ago.



Spots on ESPN’s Monday Night Football sold for $271,000, down from $312,000 a year ago, while prices for spots on NBC’s Sunday Night football slipped to $572,000 from $579,000 a year ago.



Revenue from the NFL rose 15% at CBS, 10% at Fox and 9% at NBC, which sold more spots per game.



ESPN revenue from NFL games was down 18%, According to SMI.