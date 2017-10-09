NFL Telecasts Score Big on Social Media

Several live National Football League telecasts drew big social media numbers Sunday (Oct. 10), according to Nielsen.



Fox broadcasting’s Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys telecast (pictured) drew a whopping 8.6 million Twitter and Facebook interactions from more than 4 million unique accounts, according to Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings Daily top five report.



The game was one of at least five that drew more than 1 million social media interactions Sunday, including Fox’s San Francisco 49’ers-Indianapolis Colts telecast (3.9 million), NBC’s Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans (1.9 million), Arizona Cardinals-Philadelphia Eagles (1.6 million) and CBS' Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers (1.5 million).



On the entertainment side, the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event was the most discussed on social media on Sunday with 645,000 interactions, followed by Starz’s Outlander, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and AMC’s Talking Dead, according to Nielsen.