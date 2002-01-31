Networks sag at AOL

The sad ad market flattened AOL Time Warner Inc.'s television operations,

which were able to squeeze out only meager growth in the fourth quarter.

In disclosing its results for 2001, AOL Time Warner said network revenue

increased 4 percent during the three months ended December, while cash flow rose

just 2 percent.

That's far less than the mid-teens percentage growth the programming units

had been generating a couple of years ago.

That the networks, including ad-free Home Box Office, had any growth at all

stems from license fees to cable operators. Ad sales for Turner Broadcasting

System Inc.'s cable networks and The WB Television Network dropped 6 percent

during the fourth quarter.

Chief operating officer Bob Pittman disclosed that the company is using a

startling amount of ad inventory to cross-promote its products -- for example,

all of those America Online Inc. commercials running on Turner Network

Television.

He added that the company used up $468 million in ad inventory for

cross-promotion. That means 5.2 percent of the ad revenues at AOL Time Warner

properties like Cable News Network and Time magazine went to promote

in-house product. The figure the prior year: a mere $14 million.

At the cable-systems unit, revenue increased a strong 18 percent, but

cash-flow growth came up short at just 13 percent. That's largely because of

programming and the cost of marketing new services.

But growth rates accelerated for sales of both digital cable (now at 3

million subscribers) and high-speed data (now at 2 million).

Time Warner Cable's basic-subscriber count increased a mere 1 percent to 12.8

million.