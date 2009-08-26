Networks Plan Ted Kennedy Tributes
By Alex Weprin
Following the death of Senator Edward ‘Ted' Kennedy (D-Mass.) late Tuesday night (Aug. 25), television news organizations are prepping a number of specials and documentaries to celebrate and remember the life of the "Liberal Lion."
CBS News will mark the passing of Kennedy with a primetime special Aug. 26. Ted Kennedy, The Last Brother will look at the legacy of the long-time senator and patriarch of the famous political dynasty. The one-hour special will air at 8 ET.
ABC News will present Remembering Ted Kennedy at 10 p.m., anchored by World News' Charles Gibson from Hyannis Port, Mass.
NBC will present a one hour NBC Nightly News anchored by Brian Williams from Hyannis Port at 6:30 p.m..
In an unusual move, CNN will present a replay of the HBO documentary Teddy: In His Own Words from 7-9 p.m., hosted by Campbell Brown.
MSNBC will present The Kennedy Brothers: A Hardball Documentary at 9 p.m. The special, announced last week, had been scheduled to run Aug. 27, but was rescheduled following Kennedy's death. The network will re-run it in its previously announced timeslot Thursday evening. Chris Matthews will host.
