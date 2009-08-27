Networks Offering Live Coverage of Kennedy's Memorial, Burial

The broadcast and cable news networks will provide live coverage of Sen. Ted Kennedy's memorial services on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28 and 29; and his burial at Arlington National Cemetery on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 29.

CNN's coverage begins Friday at 7 p.m. with Wolf Blitzer and Campbell Brown anchoring coverage of the Celebration of Life service at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Dorchester, Mass. CNN's coverage continues Saturday at 10 a.m. with Blitzer and Anderson Cooper anchoring from the service at The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Boston, with John King weighing in "on the ground."

CNN will also cover Kennedy's 4 p.m. burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, where his slain brothers are also buried.

Shepard Smith will anchor Fox News' coverage of the memorial service beginning Friday at 7 p.m. Continuous coverage will resume Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with Smith anchoring the funeral mass and procession from New York with Martha MacCallum on location. Additionally, Chris Wallace will anchor special coverage of the burial in Arlington National Cemetery beginning at 5 p.m.

Harry Smith will anchor CBS News' coverage of Friday's memorial from New York beginning at 10 a.m.

PBS' The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer will cover Friday night's memorial service in its 7 p.m. broadcast and will include footage from it in the west coast NewsHour broadcasts with a recap of the funeral and burial in Monday's NewsHour.

Charles Gibson will anchor ABC News' live coverage of Saturday's funeral mass in Boston beginning at 10 a.m. as well as the burial at Arlington National Cemetery. He will be joined by George Stephanopoulos, Terry Moran, Kate Snow, and John Berman, as well as Boston Globe reporter Susan Milligan.

Additionally, Kate Snow will anchor Good Morning America Saturday from the JFK Library in Boston.

Brian Williams will anchor NBC News' live coverage of Saturday's funeral service, beginning at 10 a.m. Coverage will resume at 5:30 p.m. with the burial service at Arlington National Cemetery. Andrea Mitchell, Anne Thompson, Kelly O’Donnell, Lester Holt, Mike Taibbi, Mike Viqueira, Norah O’Donnell and Savannah Guthrie also will provide coverage.

Keith Olbermann, Chris Matthews and Rachel Maddow will anchor MSNBC's coverage of Friday's memorial service in Boston beginning at 6 p.m. At 10 p.m. Matthews' The Kennedy Brothers: A Hardball Documentary, followed by Headliners & Legends: Ted Kennedy at 11 p.m, will air.

MSNBC will go wall-to-wall on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. with a special edition of Morning Joe. Olbermann and Matthews will anchor coverage of the funeral, beginning at 10 a.m. MSNBC will re-run The Kennedy Brothers at 2 p.m. followed by coverage of the burial from 3 to 6 p.m.