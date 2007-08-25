Networks Make Katrina Plans

Last year on the first anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, many network and cable news divisions sent their stars down to New Orleans.

This year, only NBC's Brian Williams and CNN's Anderson Cooper will be in the region live. Williams—who has made Katrina an NBC Nightly News priority—will anchor Nightly Aug. 28 from Waveland, Miss., and Aug. 29 from New Orleans.

CNN's Cooper, who achieved notoriety with his impassioned coverage from New Orleans, will anchor Anderson Cooper 360 live from New Orleans Aug. 29.

Soledad O'Brien is slated to anchor Anderson Cooper 360 live from New Orleans Aug 27-28. Three other CNN reporters will be on the scene.

Fox News will have four correspondents in New Orleans this week; MSNBC plans live coverage from the region all day Aug. 29. CNBC's Scott Cohn will report live from New Orleans Monday through Wednesday.

The CBS Evening News kicks off a four-part series Aug. 28 that includes reports from anchor Katie Couric about billions of dollars spent on the disaster and correspondent Byron Pitts on the rampant crime problem in the city. Early Show co-anchor Harry Smith reports Aug. 30-31 on volunteers who have led the rebuilding effort.

Tiki Barber will have a report from Gulfport, Miss. Aug. 29 for NBC's Today.

ABC has Robin Roberts, Dan Harris, Steve Osunsami and Jim Avila in the region. Avila contributes reports for Good Morning America Aug. 28 and Avila and Osunsami will report respectively on the state of the levee system and violent crime in New Orleans for World News Aug. 28-29. Roberts will co-anchor coverage for GMA from Mississippi on Aug. 29.