Networks jockey for fall positions

The networks will unveil their new lineups to advertisers this week.

Here is the early line.

NBC has picked up a new workplace comedy, Good Morning Miami.

Sources said NBC is also leaning toward family drama Miss American Pie.

NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker has said he's keen on two other dramas,

War Stories and Kingpin.

A comedy with Chevy Chase also has a good shot.

A key scheduling move under consideration: Shifting Just Shoot Me to

Tuesday and Scrubs to Thursday.

ABC is pondering 29 new pilots.

High on the list of comedies: Eight Simple Rules (with John Ritter);

Bonnie in the Morning with Bonnie Hunt; Legally Blonde; and an

untitled workaholic-dad comedy from Michael Jacobs.

Dramas in contention include Push, Nevada and That Was

Then.

Steven King's The Kingdom and Dick Wolf's Dragnet have been

picked up for midseason.

Already renewed at ABC: NYPD Blue, The Drew Carey Show, According to Jim, My Wife

and Kids, Alias, The Practice and Whose Line Is It.

CBS has picked up a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation spinoff set in

Miami, and it has reportedly picked up Life of the Party, a comedy with

Nathan Lane.

At Fox, executives are very high on a cop buddy show, Fast Lane, and

John Doe.

A new David Kelly show, Girls Club, has a commitment.

Others still in contention: Keen Eddy, Save the Last Dance and Time

Tunnel.

Comedies that look promising: The Grubbs, Oliver Beene, The Pitts, Beat

Cops and Becoming Glen.

Boston Public, Malcolm in the Middle, That 70s Show and The Simpsons

are already renewed.

At The WB Television Network, a new drama with Treat Williams, Everwood, has been picked

up.

Strong contenders on the comedy side include What I Like About You and

Do Over.

Already renewed: Smallville, Reba, Seventh Heaven, Gilmore Girls, Dawson's

Creek, Charmed and Sabrina.

United Paramount Network is playing it close to the vest. But sources said Enterprise, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

and Smackdown will return.