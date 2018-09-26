Networks Gear Up to Cover Kavanaugh Hearing

The networks’ news departments are prepping their coverage for the Brett Kavanaugh hearing the morning of Sept. 27, as the Supreme Court nominee and Christine Blasey Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh is nominated for a Supreme Court seat. Ford has alleged that he sexually assaulted her in 1982.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. in Washington. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty said there will be three cameras in the hearing room. "One camera focused on the witness, one camera focused on the questioner, and one cuts camera,” said the CNN Congressional correspondent, according to Brian Stelter.

NBC News goes live at 9:30 a.m. with Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News anchor, heading up the coverage. Today co-anchor/NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie, NBC News political director Chuck Todd, Megyn Kelly Today host Megyn Kelly and chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell pitch in.

ABC News goes live at 10 a.m. Thursday, as chief anchor George Stephanopoulos leads network coverage. World News Tonight anchor David Muir anchors from Capitol Hill, where senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce provides live updates. Terry Moran, ABC News chief foreign correspondent, reports from the Supreme Court. Correspondents Jonathan Karl, Cecilia Vega, Sunny Hostin, Dan Abrams and Cokie Roberts also contribute.

CBS News is set to go live at 10 a.m., too. CBS This Morning, which airs 7-9 a.m., will originate from Washington. Morning anchors Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson, and CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor, will anchor coverage of the hearing. Contributors include Nancy Cordes, Jan Crawford, Ed O’Keefe, Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid.

Fox News Channel coverage will be co-anchored by Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum. Additional contributions will come from Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, Fox News @ Night’s Shannon Bream, senior political analyst Brit Hume, senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano and contributors Marie Harf and Mollie Hemingway.

CNN has Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper anchoring in Washington. Pitching in will be Dana Bash, John King, Gloria Borger, Nia-Malika Henderson, Joan Biskupic and Jeffrey Toobin.

CNN will live-stream the hearing beginning at 8:30 AM and won’t require log-in to the user’s pay-TV provider. It will be available on CNN.com and through mobile devices.

The broadcast networks will use their 24/7 platforms to help cover the day’s events. That includes ABC News Live, CBSN and MSNBC.