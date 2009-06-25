Networks To Air Michael Jackson Tributes

As Michael Jackson's death was confirmed late Thursday afternoon, the networks scrambled to put together last-minute news specials.

Just 90 minutes before primetime was set to begin on the East Coast, ABC, NBC and CBS quickly yanked repeats off their skeds in order to run Jackson specials out of their news departments.

Fox, meanwhile, mulled ways to pay tribute to Jackson on its live So You Think You Can Dance results show at 8 p.m.

