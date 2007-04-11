Network Websites Draw Large Audiences During Primetime
According to Nielsen's NetRatings Internet market research company, 40% of NBC.com's traffic in February was on the weekdays in primetime.
Of course, some of that could be duplicative. There are multitaskers who may be watching and surfing, and
NBC's Grease
reality show did have an online voting element that encouraged "simultaneous consumption of TV" as Nielsen put it.
ABC's Website was second in online primetime viewership with about 30% of its total traffic coming in primetime.Fox was not far behind at 26% of its traffic. CBS was tenth among the top 10 TV Web sites polled with 21.3%.
