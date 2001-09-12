Network TV season delayed one week

The start of the network TV season appears to be moving back a week.

Late Wednesday, NBC announced that it will start rolling out its new fall

shows on Sept. 24, a week later than originally scheduled.

Executives at ABC, CBS and Fox are all currently

discussing similar scenarios and are expected to follow suit.

"In light of the recent tragic events in our country, NBC has decided to postpone the premieres of the network's fall primetime programs," an NBC statement said. "However, further developments could alter this plan."

The official start of the season with Nielsen Media

Research was set for Sept. 17 and a number of the networks have scheduled a

conference call with Nielsen for Thursday.