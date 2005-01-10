Network Shows in Play

Development season is in full swing. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the contenders the six broadcast networks are considering for the 2005-06 prime time season.

Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI, Amazing Race) is working on E-Ring, a Pentagon drama for NBC, and an untitled drama about mismatched lawyers for The WB.

John Wells (ER, The West Wing) is developing The Evidence for ABC: two cops schooled in forensic evidence.

Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick (thirtysomething, Once and Again) are developing 1/4life for ABC, about a group of twentysomethings.

Frank Langley (Cops) is mixing reality with fiction in Hollywood Vice.

David E. Kelley (Boston Legal, Ally McBeal) has a med-school drama for The WB called Halley’s Comet.

Fox is bending time (similar to 24) with Reunion. Each episode covers a year in the life of a group of friends.

The list of signed comedies is relatively short and also dominated by familiar names. ABC has at least three of them:

Emilio Estevez heads a sitcom from Mad About You writer Danny Jacobson.

Freddie Prinze Jr. is being pitched as a man plagued by women who drive him crazy.

An unnamed show casts Melissa Etheridge as a gay women living with her male best friend.

Fox projects include a Good Morning, Vietnam-type show set in Baghdad and Peep Show, a Carsey-Werner take on a British comedy à la The Odd Couple.

NBC is looking at a pilot with Happy Days’ vet Scott Baio as a middle-age man who gets a younger roomate.

CBS is quiet on development but is signed to do a medical drama with exec producer/writer Peter Ocko.