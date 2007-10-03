Network-Show Web Sites: Deal Drops, Dancing Jumps

There were big changes in the top-10 TV-network-show Web-site list during the first week of the season, with NBC’s Deal or No Deal's traffic cut in half and its Heroes moving up from No. 10 to No. 3, recording more than five times the traffic of the week before.

NBC and ABC each had four shows in the Web top 10, with Fox and The CW claiming one apiece.

Deal or No Deal was still No. 1 with 15.46% of the Web traffic to the TV-show sites for the six major English-language networks for the week ending Sept. 29, according to Hitwise, which tracks usage by some 10 million surfers. But that was down from 32.08% of traffic the week before.

Making the second-biggest move behind Heroes was ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, with the premiere helping to push the show from 2.14% of traffic the week before (still pretty good for a show not even on the air) to 11.23% of traffic and the No. 2 spot last week.

ABC’s Grey's Anatomy was No. 4 with 3.51% of traffic, up from No. 8 and 2.02% the week before.

Fox’s America's Most Wanted was at No. 5 with 2.7% of traffic, down from No. 3 the week before but with essentially the same share of traffic.

NBC’s The Office, which was not among the top 10 the week before, was at No. 6 with 2.26% of traffic, just edging out ABC's The Bachelor, No. 7 at 2.25%, essentially a statistical dead heat.

The next two places were also new to the list -- ABC's Lost, No. 8 at 2.07%, and NBC's Bionic Woman next at 1.82%.

The CW's Gossip Girl was at No. 10 with 1.76%, down from No. 5 and 2.25% the week before.

Not making the list were the previous week's No. 6, The CW’s America's Next Top Model, and No. 9, NBC's Biggest Loser.