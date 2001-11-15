Network news units discuss deal

ABC News and CBS News are reportedly in active talks on cooperative cost-savings strategies.

The New York Times reports ABC News and CBS News have entered preliminary discussions about a possible cost-sharing arrangement that could forestall their need to ally with CNN, the cable news network that has held talks with both.

Possible scenarios include sharing news crews or offices abroad. The talks were a result of a weakening advertising market and slow progress of negotiations with CNN.

Discussions intensified after Sept. 11, when it became apparent that the costs of gathering news were only going to increase. - Ken Kerschbaumer