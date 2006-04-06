Network Crime Ties

Crime paid for the Big Three in the Wednesday ratings race, as ABC’s The Evidence, NBC’s Law & Order and CBS’ CSI: NY (a rerun) tied for No. 1 in the 10-11 time slot, all earning a 3.5 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers (live plus same day).

Fox was the No. 1 network for the night, boosted by the American Idol results show (Mandisa got the boot, and the show got a 10.5 rating/26 share in the key 18-49 demo) at 9-9:30 p.m. Its strong lead-in helped Unan1mous to a solid 6.1/15 at 9:30, beaten only by the second half-hour of ABC’s Lost (7.1/17). Fox came in at a 5.9/16 overall for the night.

ABC was second with a 4.1/11. Lost was its highest-rated show at a 6.6/16 for the full 9-10 hour.

NBC was third with a 3.2/9. Game show Deal or No Deal continued to do well for the peacock network, winning the 8-9 time slot with a 4.2/12.

CBS was fourth with a night (3.1/8) dominated by reruns; its only first-run show was The Amazing Race from 8-9 (3.0/9).

UPN came in fifth with a 1.8/5 for Next Top Model and Veronica Mars.

Finally, The WB got a 1.0/3 for One Tree Hill and Bedford Diaries. Diaries got an 0.7/2 in the demo, down a bit from last week’s series premiere numbers of 0.9/2.