The network capitalizing on convergence in a head-on way is changing its name. ZDTV, named after original owner Ziff-Davis, will henceforth be known as "tech tv" to reflect its content. ZDTV, purchased from Ziff-Davis by Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures last year, is often perceived as the computer-geek network, something its executives are trying to change. ZDTV/tech tv has AudioFile, featuring the latest in music technology; The Big Idea, a game show hosted by "Marky" Mark Wahlberg where contestants pitch their Web-site ideas for a $50,000 prize; and You Made It, a show created by viewers over the 'Net. These shows are for everyone, not just geeks, said Joe Gillespie, executive vice president and COO of the channel. "Technology is pervasive," he said. "It's a lifestyle issue." ZDTV/tech tv programs 24/7 with about six hours of self-produced programming a day with no infomercials.