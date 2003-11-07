Network Battle of the Heroes

On Sunday, NBC will air The Jessica Lynch Story at 9 p.m. ET, purporting to tell "the incredible story of the heroic rescue of PFC Jessica Lynch," from an Iraqi hospital, according to its press material.

But just two hours before the made-for-TV movie, CBS’s 60 Minutes will profile PFC Patrick Miller, and the network’s press material say that "if it weren’t for the heroic efforts" of Miller, Lynch would have been killed.

The 60 Minutes interview by Mike Wallace notes how Miller stopped a mortar attack Iraqis were aiming at Lynch and others after their convoy was ambushed. The 60 Minutes piece is titled "Unsung Hero."

Miller received the Silver Star for his actions.