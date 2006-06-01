Network Ad Spending Up 12.3%

Driven by the Olympics on NBC, network TV ad spending was up 12.3% in the first quarter of 2006 versus 1Q 2005 to $6.523 billion. That's according to market researcher TNS Media Intelligence.

Spot TV ad spending was up 6.4% over 1Q 2005 to 3.898 billion, while cable TV was up 2.2% to $3.588 billion. Spanish-language media of all types was up 14.2 % to $1.051 billion.

Internet ad spending showed the strongest percentage gains at 19.4% to $2.313 billion.

The top ad category was telecom companies, which spent $2.317 billion, up 20.4%

