Nets tweak fall lineups

NBC is moving the premieres of two of its new comedies back to Sept. 9 -- well

before the official start of the fall season Monday, Sept. 22 -- while ABC will

launch its biggest hit from last season, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My

Teenage Daughter, with a one-hour premiere Tuesday, Sept. 23.

That bumps the series launch of new sitcom I’m with Her to Tuesday,

Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m., following 8 Simple Rules in its regular time

period.

NBC will launch Whoopi and Happy Family Tuesday, Sept. 9, at

8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, to try and get some early traction for the

new shows.

In the past several years, NBC has had trouble getting any shows to stick in

the Tuesday 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time slot.

NBC will launch its new season Monday, Sept. 22, with a two-hour premiere

of Fear Factor shot in Las Vegas, leading into new drama Las

Vegas, starring James Caan and Josh Duhamel.

The rest of NBC’s lineup will premiere as scheduled, with three shows

launching after the traditional premiere week: Third Watch’s first

episode will air Monday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m.; Good Morning, Miami, in a

new time period, will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m.; and

Scrubs will return for its third season Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Last week, Fox said it was moving up the premieres of its new Friday shows to

Sept. 19 from Sept. 26.

CBS hasn’t made any recent changes to its fall-premiere plans.