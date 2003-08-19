Nets tweak fall lineups
NBC is moving the premieres of two of its new comedies back to Sept. 9 -- well
before the official start of the fall season Monday, Sept. 22 -- while ABC will
launch its biggest hit from last season, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My
Teenage Daughter, with a one-hour premiere Tuesday, Sept. 23.
That bumps the series launch of new sitcom I’m with Her to Tuesday,
Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m., following 8 Simple Rules in its regular time
period.
NBC will launch Whoopi and Happy Family Tuesday, Sept. 9, at
8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, to try and get some early traction for the
new shows.
In the past several years, NBC has had trouble getting any shows to stick in
the Tuesday 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time slot.
NBC will launch its new season Monday, Sept. 22, with a two-hour premiere
of Fear Factor shot in Las Vegas, leading into new drama Las
Vegas, starring James Caan and Josh Duhamel.
The rest of NBC’s lineup will premiere as scheduled, with three shows
launching after the traditional premiere week: Third Watch’s first
episode will air Monday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m.; Good Morning, Miami, in a
new time period, will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m.; and
Scrubs will return for its third season Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:30 p.m.
Last week, Fox said it was moving up the premieres of its new Friday shows to
Sept. 19 from Sept. 26.
CBS hasn’t made any recent changes to its fall-premiere plans.
