Nets throng telethon for terrorist victims

A growing roster of networks, including PBS, UPN, The WB, Univision, Pax TV, HBO, Showtime, BET, Comedy Central, Court TV, MTV, VH1, TNN, CMT, TNT, Sundance Channel, Discovery and TLC, have all signed on to carry the Hollywood telethon for victims of the terrorist attacks.

Those networks join ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC in broadcasting America: A Tribute to Heroes on Friday, Sept. 21 from 9-11 p.m. ET. Telemundo, Lifetime and several other cable networks have also signed on to carry the tribute. Yahoo will produce a live webcast of the event.

The event will feature celebrities from the music, TV, sports and film industries, including Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Mariah Carey, Wyclef Jean, Jane Kaczmarek, Willie Nelson and Jimmy Smits.

- Joe Schlosser & John M. HIggins