Nets Team Up To Promote DTV

Broadcast-data company Decisionmark is planning to launch a new Web site Oct. 4 to speed the switch to digital by helping consumers to find their nearest digital signal and HDTV programming.

Co-sponsors include the broadcast networks, consumer electronics companies, NAB, and Sinclair Broadcasting, which boasts some 33 stations doing HD. Participants' logos are displayed prominently on the site and additional sponsorship opportunites offered for the various informational elements.

When it goes live, the site, www.checkhd.com, will feature links to local grids for broadcast, cable and satellite digital and HD programming.

It will also include FAQs on digital programming and channels, guides to the necessary equipment, and a Consumer Electronics Association "introduction to digital television."

The sponsors will include links to the site on their Web sites and TV stations will be encouraged to do the same.

