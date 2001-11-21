Nets suffer record quarterly ad loss
Buffeted by the Sept. 11 attacks, ABC, CBS and NBC reportedly suffered a collective record loss of $880 million in advertising revenues for the third quarter, a slide of 28.6% from the same period in 2000.
Reuters reports the Broadcast Cable Financial Management Assn., which compiled the figures, said the quarter-to-quarter dropoff is the worst it has ever recorded.
Buz Buzogany, president and CEO of BCFM, attributed the record decline not only to the lousy advertising market -- made even worse by the September tragedy -- but also to the fact that the 2000 Summer Olympic Games (news - web sites) from Sydney helped inflate the numbers in some dayparts a year ago.
And there doesn't appear to be any end in sight to the grim revenue figures in the fourth quarter, Buzogany said.
The two dayparts that survived the red-ink onslaught in the third quarter were primetime, which was up by 10.14%, and latenight, up by 9.94%. Buzogany said primetime and latenight got a lift because they were somewhat off in the year-earlier period as Olympics telecasts were pulling a great deal of advertising money out of entertainment programming in these dayparts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.