Nets Start Outlining Election-Night Coverage

The broadcast and cable news networks are gearing up for coverage of election night on Tuesday, Nov. 7, mobilizing top anchors and reporters.



CBS' new star anchor Katie Couric will lead her networks coverage, including anchoring a prime time special at 10 p.m. ET. During prime time, CBS plans hourly updates will reporting from Bob Schieffer, Lee Cowan, Jim Axelrod and others. CBS News Political Analysts Mike McCurry and Nicolle Wallace will join Couric on the desk.



CBS also plans to use its Web site to extensively cover Congressional and gubernatorial races. Features will include live results updated every minute and a half and detailed exit polling. CBS Radio will simulcast the 10 p.m. Couric special, which will be updated for the West coast.



On ABC, plans also call for a live, one-hour election night specials at 10 p.m. on both coasts .The network will make both specials available to stations.

Charles Gibson will anchor the Vote 2006 specials from New York, along with George Stephanopoulos.

The network also plans live updates at the top and bottom of the 8 and 9 o’clock hours.

Terry Moran will anchor special editions of Nightline at 11:35 ET and PT that will also feature Gibson and Stephanopoulos.for

Fox News will kick off its special features the Sunday before, with its morning show Fox News Sunday airing from New York. On Monday night, anchor Brit Hume will host an election night preview. And on Nov. 7, beginning at 6 p.m., Hume will lead coverage that includes Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace analyzing exit polls and reports from anchor Shepard Smith and Fox News' prime time lineup will focus on election results.



MSNBC is getting a jump on its coverage on Oct. 24 when, as part of its ongoing election reporting, the network will devote the entire day to politics. That day's theme is Decision 2006: Battleground America -- The Home Stretch. It will begin at 9 a.m. with White House correspondent David Gregory anchoring. At 1 p.m., Nightly News anchor Brian Williams takes over, followed by Meet the Press moderator Tim Russert at 2 p.m. Also anchoring that day will be Chris Matthews, Lester Holt and Campbell Brown, leading into special election-themed prime time shows.



Details of NBC and CNN's plans were not yet available.