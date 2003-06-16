Nets-Spurs nets big Sunday ratings

ABC's coverage of the decisive game six of the National Basketball Association Finals between the New

Jersey Nets and the San Antonio Spurs won Sunday night across the key ratings

categories.

NBC was second in households and adults 25-54 with a golf runover,

Dateline, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Crime &

Punishment.

Fox was second among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with its usual Sunday comedy

lineup (The Simpsons, King of the Hill, etc).

CBS was third in households and fourth in the demos with 60 Minutes,

Becker, the premiere of sitcom Charlie Lawrence and the movie

Follow the Stars Home.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: ABC 5.7

rating/11 share, NBC 5.6/10, CBS 5.3/10 and Fox 3.7.7.

Adults 18-49: ABC 3.6/11, Fox 2.7/9, NBC 2.6/8 and CBS 1.6/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network did a 2.2/4 (household) with

Gilmore Girls: Beginnings and Charmed.

On Saturday, CBS won households and viewers with The Price Is

Right, The District and The Agency.

Fox won the demos with Cops and America's Most Wanted.

NBC was third across the board with Fear Factor, Law &

Order and a special.

ABC was fourth with the movie Beach Boys.

On Friday, NBC won households and adults 25-54 with Dateline

and Law & Order.

ABC won adults 18-34 and 18-49 with game five of the NBA Finals.

CBS was third in most of the key categories with Baby Bob, Yes

Dear, Hack and 48 Hours Mysteries. Fox was fourth with

Fastlane.

In the metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.9/5 with Reba and What

I Like About You. UPN averaged a 2.1/4 with the movie From Russia

with Love.