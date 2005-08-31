Nets Slot Katrina Specials

The Big Three broadcast network news divisions will air Wednesday night prime time specials on Hurricane Katrina and its massive impact in Gulf Coast states.

CBS will broadcast a special edition of 48 Hours, "Katrina’s Fury." The half-hour program will air at 8:30 p.m. ET. Chief White House correspondent John Roberts will host from New Orleans.

NBC Nightly News’ Brian Williams will anchor an hour-long Dateline special at 9 p.m. Williams will broadcast live from New Orleans.

The ABC News special In the Path of Katrina airs at 10 ET tonight. Elizabeth Vargas will anchor the special, with reports from network correspondents posted through the Gulf Coast region.