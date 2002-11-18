Nets share ratings wealth

Fox and ABC split the honors for first place among the key adult demos Sunday

night, while NBC won the household battle. ABC was first in total viewers with

movie Mr. Saint Nick, Alias and The Practice. That's

according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fox was first among adults 18 through 49 and 18

through 34 with its lineup of Futurama, The Simpsons (two

episodes), King of the Hill and a double run of Malcolm in the

Middle.

NBC edged ABC for bragging rights in the household race, while finishing

third on the night among adults 18 through 49 with Dateline, American Dreams,

Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Boomtown. NBC was second among

adults 25 through 54 (behind ABC) and adults 18 through 34 (behind Fox).

CBS, which aired 60 Minutes, Becker, an Everybody Loves Raymond repeat

and part two of made-for-sweeps movie Master Spy, was third in households

for the night and fourth in the key adult demos.

For the night, according to fast affiliate numbers, households: NBC 7.7

rating/12 share, ABC 7.5/12, CBS 7.1/11 and Fox, 6.2/9.

Adults 18 through 49:

Fox 5.0/12, ABC 4.2/10, NBC 3.8/9 and CBS 2.8/7.

On Saturday, NBC won the household race with a Law & Order

episode and made-for Hunter: Return to Justice. Fox eked out a narrow

victory among adults 18 through 49 with Cops and America's Most

Wanted. Fox tied ABC (with theatrical The Sixth Sense) in adults 18

through 34 and 25 through 54. CBS was second in households but fourth across the

key adult demos with Touched by an Angel, The District and The

Agency.

For the night, households: NBC 6.5 rating/11 share, CBS 5.6/10, Fox 4.8/8 and

ABC, 4.2/7.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.9/8, ABC 2.8/8, NBC 2.7/8 and CBS

2.0/6.

On Friday, NBC won the household and total-viewer battles, as well as the

key adult demos, with Providence, Dateline and Law & Order:

SVU.

Fox's new lineup of Firefly and John Doe was first in the key

male demos and second or third in the key adult demos.

For the night, households: NBC 8.9 rating/16 share, CBS 5.8/10, ABC 5.3/9 and

Fox 3.5/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.9/13, ABC 2.7/9, Fox 2.6/9 and CBS

2.0/7.