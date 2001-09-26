Nets rush edits on fall promo spots

The major broadcast networks reportedly are scrambling to pull or revamp promotional plugs, prompted by the recent terrorist attacks.

The New York Times cites unnamed network executives who call the situation "chaotic," as the networks review all promotional materials for inappropriate language and images. That's compounded by the problem of lost momentum from months of spots promoting the now-delayed fall season debuts.

NBC has redone spots for the season openers of The West Wing and Third Watch, which will both use terrorist plot lines. ABC dropped a line from an ad for The Practice's season opener which promised "a story more gripping than the headlines." And the Times reports that spots for ABC's Mole 2 promoting the traitor aspect of the reality game were redone.