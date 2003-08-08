Nets' revenues flat in 2Q

Net revenues for the big three networks were essentially flat in the second

quarter at $2.7 billion, according to numbers compiled by Ernst & Young and

released by the Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association last week.

Prime time however was up 8% to $1.7 billion, while the late night, morning

and daytime dayparts all showed double digit gains.

Sports was down 46% to $238 million.

For the first six months, combined big three revenues are down 6% to $5.4

billion, due in large part to ’02 Salt Lake City Olympic spending.