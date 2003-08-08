Nets' revenues flat in 2Q
Net revenues for the big three networks were essentially flat in the second
quarter at $2.7 billion, according to numbers compiled by Ernst & Young and
released by the Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association last week.
Prime time however was up 8% to $1.7 billion, while the late night, morning
and daytime dayparts all showed double digit gains.
Sports was down 46% to $238 million.
For the first six months, combined big three revenues are down 6% to $5.4
billion, due in large part to ’02 Salt Lake City Olympic spending.
