Nets, radio back EEO rules

By

Heads of the broadcast-network owned-and-operated stations and radio-station groups Friday
endorsed the Federal Communications Commission's new equal-employment-opportunity rules,
which require stations to conduct broad outreach efforts to recruit minorities
and women.

The rules go into effect March 10.

Signing on to a letter of support for FCC chairman Michael Powell were Tom
Herwitz, Fox stations; Fred Reynolds, Viacom Inc. stations; John Sykes, Infinity
Broadcasting Corp. radio; Walter Liss, ABC stations; John Hare, ABC Radio; Jay
Ireland, NBC stations; and Ibra Morales, Telemundo Communications Group Inc. stations.

The rules are opposed as a paperwork burden by state broadcast organizations,
which favor small group and single-station owners. The National Association of
Broadcasters has pledged not to fight the new rules.