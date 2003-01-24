Nets, radio back EEO rules

Heads of the broadcast-network owned-and-operated stations and radio-station groups Friday

endorsed the Federal Communications Commission's new equal-employment-opportunity rules,

which require stations to conduct broad outreach efforts to recruit minorities

and women.

The rules go into effect March 10.

Signing on to a letter of support for FCC chairman Michael Powell were Tom

Herwitz, Fox stations; Fred Reynolds, Viacom Inc. stations; John Sykes, Infinity

Broadcasting Corp. radio; Walter Liss, ABC stations; John Hare, ABC Radio; Jay

Ireland, NBC stations; and Ibra Morales, Telemundo Communications Group Inc. stations.

The rules are opposed as a paperwork burden by state broadcast organizations,

which favor small group and single-station owners. The National Association of

Broadcasters has pledged not to fight the new rules.