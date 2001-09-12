Trending

Nets keep ad-free crisis coverage up

By

The major networks ran continuous commercial-free coverage of the
terrorist attack for the second straight day Wednesday.

They were planning to preempt Wednesday prime time programming and go with news right through the Thursday morning news shows.

The news sharing agreement that all the networks agreed to on the first day of the disaster expired at midnight Wednesday, although network sources said the spirit of the agreement was still essentially in tact throughout the second day. - Steve McClellan