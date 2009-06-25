Nets Jump Into Comcast’s Online VOD Trial

Comcast's nationwide Internet-TV test set to begin next month is

expected to include not only shows from TNT and TBS, but also

full-length episodes from Scripps Networks, Cablevision Systems'

Rainbow Media, A&E Television Networks and Comcast Networks,

according to industry executives.

Other programmers -- including

Viacom's MTV Networks, Disney/ABC Television Group, CBS and NBC

Universal -- said they will not be in the mix initially, but are

keeping their options open to possibly work with Comcast and other

cable operators and distributors in the future.

Comcast on Wednesday

announced it would work with Time Warner Inc., which has been leading

the push to get cable programming online with its "TV Everywhere"

concept, to launch the trial in July. The

MSO said the test will provide 5,000 subscribers access to top-rated

shows from the two Turner Broadcasting System networks, at first

exclusively through Comcast.net and Fancast.

