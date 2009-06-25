Nets Jump Into Comcast’s Online VOD Trial
Comcast's nationwide Internet-TV test set to begin next month is
expected to include not only shows from TNT and TBS, but also
full-length episodes from Scripps Networks, Cablevision Systems'
Rainbow Media, A&E Television Networks and Comcast Networks,
according to industry executives.
Other programmers -- including
Viacom's MTV Networks, Disney/ABC Television Group, CBS and NBC
Universal -- said they will not be in the mix initially, but are
keeping their options open to possibly work with Comcast and other
cable operators and distributors in the future.
Comcast on Wednesday
announced it would work with Time Warner Inc., which has been leading
the push to get cable programming online with its "TV Everywhere"
concept, to launch the trial in July. The
MSO said the test will provide 5,000 subscribers access to top-rated
shows from the two Turner Broadcasting System networks, at first
exclusively through Comcast.net and Fancast.
