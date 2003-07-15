Nets jockey for ratings gold

There was something for just about everybody in Monday night’s ratings derby.

NBC -- with the all-reality lineup of Fear Factor, For Love or Money 2

and Who Wants to Date My Dad -- captured the crown for adults

18-49 and 25-54.

Fox -- with Anything for Love, Stupid Behavior Caught on Tape and

Paradise Hotel -- captured adults 18-34.

CBS won households and total viewers with Yes, Dear, Still Standing,

Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens and CSI: Miami.

ABC aired programming, too -- four episodes of Life with Bonnie and PrimeTime Monday -- and finished fourth for the night across the key

categories.

The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 6.5/11, NBC 5.6/10, Fox

3.6/6 and ABC 3.2/6.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.4/10, CBS 2.9/9, Fox 2.8/9 and ABC 1.3/4.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 (household)

with two hours of 7th Heaven.

UPN averaged a 2.6/4 with The Parkers, One on One, Girlfriends

and Half & Half.