Nets, IOC talk 2010, 2012
ABC, CBS, NBC and Turner Broadcasting System Inc. have had meetings in Switzerland with International
Olympic Committee officials to discuss the bidding process for the 2010 and 2012
Games. Sources said each company pitched the IOC on how it could
"further grow and promote the Olympics."
IOC officials were also curious how each planned to integrate new media into
the coverage. Sources said it's likely that the rights to the 2010 and 2012 games will
be a package deal. Negotiations start within the next year, but the networks
want to wait until at least July 2003, when the venue for the 2010 games will be
awarded.
IOC officials promised a "completely open bidding process," one network
source said, where everyone who wants to make a bid gets to do so.
That would contrast with NBC's 2000-08 pre-emptive strike. Fox was not
present, but it has held separate meetings and it is interested in the games, a
network spokesman said.
