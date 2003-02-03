Nets, independents pack for Iraq
The Department of Defense's plan to take reporters along with military in the
event of an attack on Iraq advanced last week, as the Pentagon began informing
Washington, D.C., media bureau chiefs regarding their embedding
opportunities.
Sources said the major networks -- ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and Cable News Network
-- are expected to receive eight to 10 embedding opportunities, each
accommodating a two-person crew.
The bureau chiefs from the "Big Four" have been asked to coordinate the
embedding, including whether any network affiliates will be going along.
A few large non-network station groups with Washington presences, including
Belo Corp. and Tribune Co., will be assigned slots apart from the network, the
Pentagon said. Some local affiliates have already been embedded as military
units from their areas relocate, but those will end prior to any action, the
Pentagon added.
